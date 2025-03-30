McCombs, John "Jack"



John "Jack" McCombs, 70, of Mechanicsburg, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. He was born on August 2, 1954, in Champaign County, Ohio, to Harold and Mildred (Marshall) McCombs; he was one of fifteen children. Jack was a volunteer firefighter for Pleasant Township for many years and absolutely loved being a part of Catawba's Memorial Day Parade. He enjoyed being outside, going for drives and always loved the "scenic route." He especially enjoyed being with his friends drinking a cold Natural Light. He was a loving and devoted father to his three children: Billy (Michele) Farmer, Carrie (Ryan) Foster and Robbie McCombs. He was also the proudest Grandpa "Paw" to his 5 grandchildren: Malorie, Colby, Saydie, Rylee and Ryder. He was loved by numerous nieces and nephews. Jack was always so thoughtful and intentional in the ways he expressed his love. He was a great conversationalist and never knew a stranger. He will be deeply missed. A gathering of friends and family will be held at the Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 1st, 2025, from 5-7PM. After the visitation, John "Jack" McCombs has expressed his wishes to be cremated. Arrangements are being made by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences can be shared at www.jkzfh.com



