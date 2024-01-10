McClanahan, William "Bill" F.



86, left this world on Sunday, January 7, 2024, to see Jesus and be reunited with his precious wife, Beverly. Bill was born in Plymouth, WV, on August 14, 1937 to Marida McClanahan LeMaster. He graduated from Poca High School in 1956 and then moved to Ohio where he met the love of his life, Beverly. He and Beverly enjoyed almost 60 years of marriage until the time of her passing in 2016. Bill retired from Champion Paper Company and then Miami University, where many of his fellow employees enjoyed his homemade soups and ice cream, which he was well known for. Bill always enjoyed feeding people and sharing about his Jesus. Bills most favorite statement was "I just don't know how people survive without him". Bill was a long time member of the College Corner Church of the Nazarene, where over the years he held many positions. Bill will be missed by many, especially those who often shared time with him on his swing. If they were unable to find him there, he could be found logging miles on his red trike. Bill was proceeded in death by his wife, Beverly, and several other older family members. He is survived by his daughters Vicky Baker Long (Tom), Kathy Mull (Tim) and his son William McClanahan. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren, Joseph Shawn Baker, Shannon Baker Dickinson (John), Miranda McClanahan Spencer (Jason), Brittany McClanahan, Caleb Hackney (Hannah), Nicholas Mull (Megan), Nicole Mull Blossom (Travis), as well as 19 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. He is also survived by four siblings, Buddy Le Master, Eloise LeMaster Ord, Bruce LeMaster and Mark LeMaster. Visitation will be held at the College Corner Community Church, 200 Indiana Street, W. College Corner, IN on Friday, January 12, 2024, 5:00-8:00 PM, with the Celebration of Life Service at the same location Saturday, January 13 at 10:00 AM. Arrangements entrusted to Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, www.browndawsonflick.com



