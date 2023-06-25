McCaw, John "Johnny" Thomas



John "Johnny" Thomas McCaw, 49, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, June 22nd, 2023 at Riverside Methodist Hospital following a brief illness. He was born December 8th, 1973 in Columbia, South Carolina, the son of George Thomas and Sandra D. (Wilson) McCaw.



Johnny graduated from Shawnee High School in 1993. He loved music, attending concerts, especially Hank Williams, Jr. Johnny was a very determined person and always up for a challenge whether it was to ride a bike or a skateboard. He faced those obstacles with determination. He was a fighter who never gave up. Johnny most loved time spent with family at gatherings and meals. He will be greatly missed and forever loved. Johnny is survived by his loving mother, Sandy McCaw; beloved siblings: Tanya Mincer, Douglas (Noemi) McCaw, Ray McCaw and Danielle (Kelly) Cave; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many aunts and uncles. Johnny is preceded in death by his father, George "Tommy" McCaw; maternal grandmother, Donna Williams; paternal grandparents, Doug and Lucille McCaw. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 1st, 2023 at 2 p.m. at his brother's home, 8217 Troy Rd., New Carlisle, Ohio. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral