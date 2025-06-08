McCarty, Ronald O.



Ronald O. McCarty, a cherished resident of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at the age of 73. Born on August 14, 1951, in Springfield, Ohio, Ron's life was a testament to dedication, community service, and the love of family and friends. Affectionately known as "R.O." during his time as an Ohio Highway State Patrolman, Ron served with distinction before pursuing his entrepreneurial spirit. He was the proud owner and operator of McCarty Pump Service, a testament to his commitment to service and excellence as a self-employed businessman. Ron's passion extended beyond work; he was a devoted member of the Ginghamsburg United Methodist & the Ohio Quarter Horse Association, where he cultivated and shared his love for horses. Additionally, his enthusiasm for golf was well-known among his friends, who fondly referred to him as "Buttermilk" on the greens. His sense of humor and camaraderie were cherished by all who had the pleasure of playing a round with him. He is survived by his loving daughters, Tracy (Mike) Patrick of North Hampton and Amanda (Derrick Roberts) Baker of Springfield, Ohio. Ronald was a doting grandfather to Dillon, Hunter, Scott, Koty, Connor, Riley, and Maddy, each of whom held a special place in his heart. His brother, David K. Rumer, also shares in the legacy of fond memories Ron leaves behind. Ron was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Billy O. McCarty and Julia McCarty, as well as his cherished daughter, Ronni McCarty. He will be dearly missed by his extended family and friends, including Tim and Cathy Bussen, Jerry and Cathi Tuckerman, and Ron and Keisha Pyles & Leslie Slye all of whom held a special place in his life. Friends & family may call on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 at RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME 838 E. High St. Springfield, Ohio 45505 from 4PM - 6PM where a funeral service will be held at 6PM. Ron McCarty's life was defined by commitment- to his family, his work, and his community. He will be remembered for the love, laughter, and indelible impact he has left on all who were fortunate to know him.





