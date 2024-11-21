McCarroll, Beulah M.



Beulah Marie (Hurst) McCarroll, 92, of Bethel Township, peacefully passed away in her home on Tuesday morning of November 19th, 2024. Beulah was born on October 20th in 1932 to Joe and Ginny Hurst in Sand Gap, Kentucky. When Beulah was only 15 years old, she married her forever love Clarence. The two held to their marriage commitment for 60 years until he parted from this life in 2007. Beulah and Clarence had 4 children: Marcella, Jeff, Larry, and Brian. Together they instilled a hard work ethic in their children. From canning vegetables in the summer, to maintaining the property, Beulah always made sure to keep the family busy. As she kept their home, you would also find Beulah sewing a new dress, reupholstering furniture, and cooking a good meal. In her free time she traveled with her family and friends from Arizona to Canada and wherever else the road took them next. Beulah was a faithful member of Dryden Road Pentecostal Church for many years, where several of her lifelong friendships formed. Her love for God and His Word was passed on to her children and grandchildren. Even in the end, her faith never wavered. Beulah was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence McCarroll and siblings Shirley Ray, Dora Fay Stamper, Chester Hurst, Virgil Hurst, Emma Estridge and her children Marcella (Ray) Dagnan and Larry McCarroll. She is survived by her sister Bonnie Scott, her children Jeff (Sue) McCarroll, and Brian (Cyndi) McCarroll, her grandchildren Jennifer (Todd) Chance, Steve McCarroll, Justin (Sarah) McCarroll, Bradley McCarroll, and Zachary (Lauren) McCarroll and her great-grandchildren Adeline McCarroll and Eli McCarroll. Her legacy will live throughout many generations of her family to come. Although Beulah will be missed by many, our hearts can still be filled with gratefulness that she has now reached her ultimate destination. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, November 25, 2024, from 11:00 am  1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Memorial Contributions may be made in Beulah's memory to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





