MCCANN, Judy Shilt



Age 81, went to be with her Lord on December 16th, 2022.



Judy is preceded in death by her first husband, Donald (Don) Shilt in 1991, and grandson, Brenton Donald Bittinger. She is survived by her husband, Dale McCann. Her legacy lives on in her daughters - Victoria (Timothy) Rocheleau, Rebecca (Douglas) Bittinger and Monica (Wayne) Siferd, as well as her 8 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and all those she touched throughout her life. Memorial Donations may be sent to Woodland Lakes Christian Camp and Retreat Center, 3054 Lindale Mt. Holly Rd, Amelia, Ohio 45102. Arrangements by Hodapp Funeral Home in Liberty Twp. Visitation and memorial service will be Friday, December 30 from 10am to 12pm at the Stone Center, Christian Village at Mason, Mason, Ohio. Pastor David Hargrave officiating.

