McCall, Elowese H

Mrs. Elowese H. McCall of Dayton was born in Middletown, OH, on September 6, 1935, to the union of Levi and Lois Long. She passed away at Maria Joseph this Wednesday, October 4, 2023. Having lived in Dayton for over 70 years, she dedicated 35 years to the Ohio Bureau of Employment. Upon retirement, she continued her legacy of service by volunteering at Good Samaritan Hospital. She held a deep passion for her family and was known for her unwavering care and service to others. She was also a devoted member of Bethesda Temple for over 50 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert N. McCall, and her siblings, Clarence Frederick, George, and Anna. She leaves to cherish her memory daughter, Merissa Si-Lence; grandson, Aiden Robert; sister, Ernestine Carroll; niece, Cheryl Steele; God family, Julius and Cassandra Tyson; goddaughters, Hannah and Rachel; the staff at Maria Joseph and her nursing home family and a host of other cherished relatives and friends. Visitation 10 am Monday, October 9 at Bethesda Temple, 3701 Salem Ave., Dayton, OH. until time of Funeral Service at 11 am. Arrangements entrusted Johnson Brown Funeral Service (937) 223-6653.

