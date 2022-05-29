McBRIDE, Jessica L'Rae



Jessica L'Rae McBride, 44, of Bellbrook, Ohio, passed away May 24, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, Ohio, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 27, 1977, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Jack and Patty McClellan.



She graduated from Tecumseh High School where she was a member of the FFA, played volleyball, softball and many other sports. Jessica attended Edison College and worked at Dick's/Golf Galaxy for 25 years (where she met Adam).



Jessica's life was full of laughter and joy. She had a warm heart and loved everyone. She was always smiling and there to support her family and friends. She was full of positivity and had a fun sense of humor. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family and especially loved cheering on her kids at their sporting events and helping at their schools. She was known as Jeja to her nephew and niece and was very much adored by them. She was very active in the community, volunteering at her children's school. She will be remembered as the best mom, wife, sister, aunt, and friend.



She is survived by her husband, Adam McBride; two children, Koralyn and Brennan; two brothers, James and John McClellan; sister, Jacqueline Barker; nephew and niece, Bryce and Kylie Barker; grandmother, Dorothy Thomas; close cousins, Anna Carr, Jennifer Dietrich, and Christina Haynes, best friends Carrie Hensley, Donna Finnell, and Barbara Foght and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Patty McClellan.



The family will receive friends at a visitation that will be held from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, and funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm, Wednesday, June 1st, 2022, in the Jones Kenney Zechman Funeral Home in Springfield, Ohio, with Pastor Eric Swenson officiating.



