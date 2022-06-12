McAFEE, K. Richard "Mac"



Age 79, died peacefully on the evening of June 2, 2022. He was born on October 17, 1942, in Akron, Ohio, to the late James O. and Evelyn McAfee. Preceded in death by his brother James O. McAfee, great-grandchildren, Myles Kerr, Ellie Kerr, and Riley Logan McAfee. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Bird McAfee; sons and daughters-in-law, Gregory and Naomi McAfee of Beavercreek, Ohio, Todd McAfee of Galion, Ohio, Brad and Tahanya McAfee of Lexington, Ohio, Wayne and Christina Cooke of Springboro, Ohio; daughters and sons-in-law, Lori and Fred Ashworth of Glenolden, PA, Lisa Turpin of Huber Hts., Ohio, Jessica (McAfee) and Daniel Horne of Huber Hts., Ohio; brother, Gary (Heather) McAfee of Clinton, Ohio; grandchildren (18), Candice McAfee, Taylor (Hunter) Birch, Myranda (Dave) Kroha, Travis (Lucy) McAfee, Tabitha (Cameron) Kerr, Bradley McAfee II, Stephanie Ashworth, Megan Ashworth, Daniel Horne, Caitlin Turpin, Tiffany McAfee, David Horne, Joshua Gonzalez, Lily Horne, Violet Horne, Paige Cooke, Wyatt Cooke, Jaxon Cooke; great-grandchildren (5), Kam Kerr, Parker Birch, Jaxtyn Kerr, Sawyer Birch and Emberly Birch. He retired as a Supervisor from Firestone Tire & Rubber Company after 37- years where he only missed 3-days of work. Part of staying busy after retirement was working with McAfee Heating and Air for more than 10 years. He enjoyed his family, fishing, watching a good movie, and keeping his vehicles clean. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 20, 2022, from 10am to 12pm at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton- Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45342). Funeral



Services will begin at 12pm at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, 1639 E. Lytle



5-Points Rd., Centerville, Ohio 45458.

