Mays, Richard Lee Sr. "Dick"



Richard "Dick" Lee Mays Sr., age 89, of Miamisburg, Ohio, and a proud United States Air Force veteran, passed away on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara C. Mays, and brother, Robert C. Mays.



He is survived by his sister, Marilyn M. (Aaron) Speck of Cape Coral, FL; sons, Richard L. Mays, Jr., Robert M. (Heather) Mays, James E. Collins, William Scott (Kim) Collins, and Jonathan M. Collins; daughters, Elaine M. Wellem and Arlene Renee (Ken) Tuck; 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.



A service honoring the life of Richard will be held at Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home in Miamisburg from 9:30  10:30 AM on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, and following directly, there will be a military honors service at Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



