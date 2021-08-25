MAYS, Barbara

MAYS (Sanders),



Barbara Jean



Barbara Jean (Sanders) Mays of Centerville, OH, age 91, passed away on August 20, 2021.



Barbara was born on November 9, 1929, in Jenkins, KY, to the late Wrightly and Lola Sanders. She was married 64 years to her loving and devoted husband, Maynard Mays. She will be forever missed and treasured by her family; daughter, Cheryl Mays Crager (Mark) of Napa, CA, plus grandchildren, Brandon Crager of Walnut Creek, CA, and Chloe Mays Tharp (Will) of Redwood City, CA. Barbara, known as "Bobbie," to her family, was blessed to have her surviving



siblings, Nola Gibson, Betty Phillips, John Sanders (Pam), Joyce Hunt (Gerald) as well as 15 surviving nieces and nephews plus their families. Barbara was preceded in death by her siblings, Evelyn Clark (Hugh), Bruce Sanders (Hilda), in-laws Charlie and Nora Mays, sister and brother-in-laws Nola Wonderleigh, Charles Gibson and George Phillips. Barbara was loved for her friendly, outgoing personality, welcoming smile and her



generosity (she loved to shop and was typically purchasing for others). She was a good listener and friend. Her career included positions at Dayton Power & Light plus Sears as a dedicated, hardworking and valued contributor. Barbara's family



expresses their gratitude to the medical professionals and staff at Bethany Village, Gardenview Unit, Centerville, Ohio. Barbara and her family were honored to experience their commitment, compassion, care and love. These heroes daily went beyond work expectations and ensured her best quality of life. Funeral services will be held on August 26, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3380 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio. Burial will follow at Mount Zion Park



Cemetery, Beavercreek, Ohio. The family will greet friends starting at 11 am for one hour before the service at 12 pm. Barbara's favorite, happy color was red which she wore often. Please wear red in her honor on August 26, 2021. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers, please, to Bethany Village



employees fund, <https://graceworks.org/support/donate/> scroll to "Designation" select "Bethany Village Resident



Gratuity Fund" or designate checks to this fund. Messages of sympathy may be left for the family online at



Newcomerdayton.com