MAYNARD,



Leona Elizabeth



Leona Elizabeth (Beegle) (Hockett) Maynard, 87, of Lakeview, Ohio, passed away following a brief illness on Tuesday, November 1st, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born November 15th, 1934, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph and Dolly Beegle.



Leona was a secretary at Tecumseh Local School and retired after 20 years. She loved to read and enjoyed time spent at her home on Indian Lake. She will always be remembered as a hard worker. Leona is survived by her children: Steven Hockett (Debbie), Gwen Robinson, Michael Hockett and Sherry Brammer; three stepchildren: Ronnie Maynard (Julie), Linda Downie (Mike) and Curt Maynard (Lisa); 9 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Rayburn J. Hockett in 1974 and second husband, Billy Maynard in 2009; granddaughter, Virginia Fabian and great-granddaughter, Kara Fabian and 4 siblings. A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 7th at 4:00 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, Springfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to American Heart Association or charity of choice. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.



