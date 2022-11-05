MAYNARD,
Leona Elizabeth
Leona Elizabeth (Beegle) (Hockett) Maynard, 87, of Lakeview, Ohio, passed away following a brief illness on Tuesday, November 1st, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born November 15th, 1934, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph and Dolly Beegle.
Leona was a secretary at Tecumseh Local School and retired after 20 years. She loved to read and enjoyed time spent at her home on Indian Lake. She will always be remembered as a hard worker. Leona is survived by her children: Steven Hockett (Debbie), Gwen Robinson, Michael Hockett and Sherry Brammer; three stepchildren: Ronnie Maynard (Julie), Linda Downie (Mike) and Curt Maynard (Lisa); 9 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Rayburn J. Hockett in 1974 and second husband, Billy Maynard in 2009; granddaughter, Virginia Fabian and great-granddaughter, Kara Fabian and 4 siblings. A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 7th at 4:00 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, Springfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to American Heart Association or charity of choice. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.
Funeral Home Information
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH
45503-3610
https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral