Mayl, Joseph Michael



Joseph Michael Mayl, age 81, departed this life on August 2, 2024 with his loving wife and daughter at his side.



Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas V. Mayl and Virginia (Gress) Mayl, a sister Mary Statler and a brother Thomas C Mayl. Survivors include his wife of 56 years Jennifer Mayl; a daughter Lesli (Jason) Whitney of Bloomington Indiana; a sister Martha Miracle; brothers John Mayl and George (Judy) Mayl of Denver, Colorado; two sisters-in-law Kathy Mayl of Sarasota, Florida and Betty Russell of Bellbrook, Ohio. He had one much loved grandson Anderson Whitney as well as special nieces and nephews,



Joe was a lifelong resident of Dayton. He graduated from Stivers High School in 1962 and immediately began working for Western Electric. He worked for the same company as it changed names to AT&T and finally ended up known as Lucent Technologies. He retired with 39 years of service.



Joe was a US Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a member of V.F.W Post # 9927, American Legion 675, AmVets 2003, as well as the Falcon Club, Moose Lodge and the Fraternal Order of Eagles.



Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 11:30 Monday August 12, 2024 at the Church of the Incarnation 55 Williamsburg Lane Centerville, OH 45459. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call from 10:30 until service time at the church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Paralyzed Veterans of America at PVA.org or to an organization of your choice. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



