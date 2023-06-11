Mayer, Robert William "John Israel"



Robert passed away on March 14, 2023 at the age of 75. He was preceded in death by his Father, Ernest Mayer, his Mother, Lilian Evelyn Mayer, and a brother, Gary Mayer. He leaves a Sister, Susan Tressler, a brother Tony, and brother Carl. Three grown children, Johnathan, Hannah, and Levi. 7 grandchildren and former wife, Karen. He chose to call himself, "John Israel", but his immediate family called him Bob.



He loved to work in a garden; study the Bible; run for exercise; and keep up with political events. He was very bright, and had strong opinions. He was very tormented at times suffering from schizophrenia and Parkinson's Disease. We ask those who have been offended by things he may have said or done or not done, to forgive him. He's at peace now. His soul at rest with Jesus .



He is buried in the veterans cemetery in Dayton, OH. He served a short time in the Airforce. Donations can be made in his memory to Joni and Friends Ministry, PO Box 333, Agoura Hills CA 91376.

