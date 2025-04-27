Mayer, Judith Ann



age 85, formerly pf Kettering passed away Wednesday, April 16, 2025. She was a graduate of Fairmont High School in 1957 and received her B.S. form the University of Dayton in 1961. She was a math teacher and assistant athletic director at Wilbur Wright and Belmont High Schools. After being an educator, she worked at Graduate Service for 28 years. She was inducted into the Wilbur Wright Distinguished Service and Achievement Hall of Fame in 2021. She loved sports and was an avid follower of University of Dayton basketball and Cincinnati Reds. She was a member of College Women's Club. Preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Cora Mayer, a brother, Jack and sister, Lois Jean. She is survived by her cherished nephew, Jeff (Kathy) and Brad Mayer, along with her great-nieces, great-nephews and their families. She treasured the time spent with her family and friends and was grateful for the love and happiness they brought into her life. The family will receive friends from 11:00am-12pm on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at St. Albert the Great, 3033 Far Hills Avenue, Kettering. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, friends may make contributions to Tunnel to Towers Foundation or the Wounded Warrior Project.



