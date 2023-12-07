Maxwell, Nicholas Allen "Nick"



Nicholas "Nick" Allen Maxwell, age 42 of Kettering, passed away on Friday, December 1, 2023 at the Hospice of Dayton. He was the son of Charles Maxwell and Shelia (Babcock) Pemberton, born on January 24, 1981 in Livingston, Tennessee. He is survived by his parents and stepfather Keith Pemberton of Livingston, brother Rusty (Naomi) Maxwell of Tipp City, niece Elizabeth Maxwell of Tipp City, nephew Ethan Maxwell of Tipp City, uncle Mark Maxwell of Cookeville, TN, aunts Lisa Maxwell of Cookeville, TN, Sharon "Kay" Babcock of Celina, many cousins, and a host of friends. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Morris and Grace Babcock and Brady and Elena Maxwell.



Nicholas graduated from Arcanum High School with the class of 1999. He graduated from Wright State University in Dayton with a Bachelor's Degree in Insurance and Banking. He was employed at Prime Lending as Senior Loan Officer for 10 years. He was a past president of Dayton Mortgage and Banker Association, and a member of Kettering American Legion Post #598 since 2003. He loved country music and hanging out with his friends, especially the "Arcanum Rough Boys." He loved campfires. He was a true Bengals fan, even in their rough years. He was a huge Larry Bird fan; therefore, he made a lot of trips to French Lick, Indiana. Some of us are sure that Nick thought WWE was real.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Services are in the care of Lehman Dzendzel Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online with the Maxwell Family at LehmanDzendzelFH.com.



