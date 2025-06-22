MAXWELL, Adam W. "Lazer"



Age 42, of Dayton, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 12, 2025 at Miami Valley Hospital. Adam was born February 5, 1983 in Dayton to Wayne Maxwell and Linda Gabbard. He was preceded in death by his brother, Zachary "Zac" Maxwell; his paternal grandparents, Carol & Wallace Craig Maxwell; maternal grandmother, Colette Kueterman; and by his step-father, Joseph Britt Gabbard. Adam was a graduate of Vandalia-Butler High School, class of 2001, and he went on to earn his Associates Degree in Business from Sinclair. He was a member of the Lightning Protection Institute, a certified Master Installer/Designer; member of I.B.E.W. Local 82; and employed by Maxwell Lightning Protection as a superintendent. Adam was a two-time state qualifier for Vandalia-Butler Wrestling and was on the Disney National Team for Ohio. He also coached wrestling for many years with Vandalia-Butler. Adam will be remembered as an avid Steeler fan and golfer. Adam is survived by two sons, Louden Maxwell & Luke Maxwell; his fiancée, Amy Spegele; his mother, Linda L. (Kueterman) Gabbard & her partner, Kevin Moeller; his father, Wayne S. Maxwell & his wife, Rebecca; maternal grandfather, Lester Kueterman; brother, Lee Maxwell; step-sister, Kathryn Sexton & her fiancé, Tom Kuczak; step-brother, Jake Diffenderfer-Gabbard; step-daughter, Karoline Hamblin & her husband, Zach; step-grandson, Waylan Hamblin; his beloved cat, Steeler; and by his extended family & many good friends. The family will be receiving friends from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, Thursday, June 26, at First Light Church, 140 Elva Court, Vandalia. Funeral services will be held at 12:30 pm at the church with interment to follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made in memory of Adam to Butler Boosters - Butler Wrestling Program. Please use memo: Adam Maxwell memorial. Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



