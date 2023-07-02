Mawasha, Joann W.



Dr. Joann "Jo" Wright Mawasha, 55, beloved wife, mother, relative, and friend to many, died on June 22, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer (cangio-carcinoma).



Joann was born on September 12, 1967, in Nassau, Bahamas, to parents, Patrick and Beulah Wright.



Dr. Mawasha graduated from Prince William High School in Nassau, Bahamas, and obtained a BA degree, summa cum laude from St. Augustine's College in North Carolina; an MS in Public Administration, the University of Akron; a Pre-Doctoral Fellowship Diploma at Yale University; and a Doctor of Psychology, Wright State University (WSU).



Preceded in death by Beulah (mother) and Orville Wright (brother). Survived by her husband, Dr. P. Ruby Mawasha; sons Ishe, Thando, and Kojo Mawasha, bonus daughter, Mendu Khanyile; father, Patrick Wright Sr.; brothers, Patrick Wright Jr., Richard Wright (Gertrude) and sister Angelia Cargill (Troy); nephews, Trovayne and T'Angelo Cargill.



Jo previously served as Director of Communications, Summit County, OH DJFS; Director, Bolinga Center, (WSU); Director of REEP and Clinical Research Consultant for the Ohio Commission on Minority Health (WSU). At the time of her passing, Jo was the Deputy Director of the Human Relations Council, the City of Dayton.



Joann's private cremation will be on Monday, July 3, 2023. The memorial service will be on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 11am at Stillwater Church (6911 Frederick Pike, Dayton, OH). The final memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at Christ the King Anglican Church in Nassau, Bahamas.



Joann's family will offer her remains to the Atlantic Ocean in the Bahamas; Buddhist Stupa in the Zuni Mountains, New Mexico, USA; Indian Ocean, Durban, South Africa; and finally, the Caribbean Sea in Aruba.



