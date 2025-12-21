Maurice Kollstedt

Kollstedt, Maurice L.



Maurice L. Kollstedt, age 80 of Hamilton, Ohio passed away Saturday December 13, 2025 in Cape Coral Florida. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on March 6, 1945 the son of Louis and Dorothy (Gorman) Kollstedt. On September 23, 1969 in Ravenna, Italy, he married Rosanita Ranieri and she preceded him in death on March 10, 2017. Maurice was a veteran serving in the US Army. He had been employed as a teacher at Butler Tech. A member of St. Julie Billiart Parish, he also was a member of the Monkeys, AMVETS Ross Ave., VFW 1069, St. Vincent dePaul Society, the Refrigeration & Engineering Society and was a past member of the Optimist Club.



Survivors include his daughter, Dolores Kollstedt; his grandson, Maurizio Kollstedt II; two sisters, Edna Mae Rickling and Louise Burns; two brothers, Marion and Jude Kollstedt.



Besides his wife, he was also preceded in death by a son, Maurizio Kollstedt in 2013; sisters, Marilyn Wheeler, Patricia Hinkel; three brothers, Mark, Leo, and Merle Kollstedt.



Prayers will be offered at 9:30am Monday December 22, 2025 in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am Monday in St. Julie Billiart Church. Visitation will be from 2:00pm-4:00pm Sunday December 21, 2025 in the funeral Home. Online register book at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com