Maurice Bouffioux

BOUFFIOUX, Maurice F.



Maurice F. Bouffioux, 89, of Springfield, passed away on October 19, 2025 surrounded by his family. He was born in Mount Vernon, Ohio to his parents Francis and Caroline (Ash) Bouffioux. Maurice graduated from the University of Dayton. He went on to become a purchasing manager for various businesses where eventually retired from. When he wasn't working, Maurice was always outdoors, usually biking or hiking, and took great joy in being surrounded by nature. He loved camping, and he was known to routinely read mystery novels as well. Maurice was an experienced and talented woodworker, always bringing his grandchildren into his shop to learn the trade, paint, and explore his workshop. He enjoyed trains and sailing, including making their own boats to sail. You could also always find him cheering on his favorite teams: The Cincinnati Bengals and Cincinnati Reds. Maurice is survived by his wife of 49 years, Carol (Buschur) Bouffioux, a brother, Mike (Carol) Bouffioux; one niece, Jessica (Kurt). Children Larry (Carol) Bouffioux, Tim (Belinda-deceased), Jeanie (deceased), John, Rusty, Scott, Amy (Brian), and Laurie (Bo). Step-children Cathy (John) Baumgardner, Ron (Kara) Simon, Bob (Sharon) Simon, and Mike Simon. Grandchildren Kerry (deceased), Ryan (Meghan), Conor; Alexis "Peachie", Allison, Sadie; Steven, Sarah (Lincoln), Jonathan; Andrew (Amber), Michael (Shanna); Tyler, Olivia. Step-grandchildren Joe (Hope), Jackie (Ben), Katie (Joel), Hannah (Seth), Becky (Jesse), and Nathan (Kim), Sam (Abby), Sarah; Leah, Jeffery; Daniel, Maria (Ryan). 40 great-grandchildren (total). He is preceded in death by his parents Francis and Caroline Bouffioux, and cousin Bob and (Mary Jewell) Berry. A memorial service for Maurice will be held Sunday November 9, 2025 at 2:00pm at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home with a reception to follow at The Landing at Littleton & Rue. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the wonderful care he received at the Ohio Masonic Home in Springfield. To leave online condolences or to send flowers, please visit our website at www.littletonandrue.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com