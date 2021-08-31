MAURER, Linda C.



Age 73, of Springfield, passed away on August 23, 2021. She was born in Springfield on



September 14, 1947, the daughter of Charles and Mary



Catherine (Currington) Collins. Survivors include her daughter, Alethea Fraley; grandchildren, Ciera Fraley, DeAsia Crockran; two great-grandchildren, Malakai Ray and Samirah Jones; three brothers, Steve, Chuck and Richie Collins;



special friends, Fran and Joan. Linda was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roger Maurer in 2017; one son,



Jeremiah; three brothers, George, Paul and John Collins.



Family and friends are invited to gather and celebrate Linda's life on Thursday, September 2, 2021, from 3-5 pm in the



LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Linda's family at



www.littletonandrue.com



