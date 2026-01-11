Maudestine Smith

Smith, Maudestine



93, departed this life on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10 AM. Followed by 11 AM service, Tuesday, January 13, 2026 at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, 2262 N. Gettysburg Ave. Interment West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com