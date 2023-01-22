MATTHEWS, Scott A.



Age 62, of Kettering, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. He was born to the late Edwin and Marlene Matthews in Whiting, Indiana on Mar. 29, 1960. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his brothers, Jeffrey and Craig Matthews.



Scott had worked as a group leader for the City of Centerville for 35 years. He enjoyed fishing, wood working, landscaping, cooking and reading.



Survived by his wife of 30 years, Debbie; sons, Cody Matthews and Paul Middleton; daughters, Ahleasha McNeal and Jessica Avila; sister, Karen Porumb; 8 grandchildren and 1 great -grandchild; aunt, Patricia Pierce; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends.



The family will receive friends 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, with a funeral service at 1 p.m. with Rev. Michael Malcosky, officiating. Burial will follow at the Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society in Scott's memory. Condolences can be shared at



