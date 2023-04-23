Matthews, Gerald



Gerald Matthews passed away peacefully in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, on April 17, 2023. Gerald was born the eldest of nine siblings to Marvin Lee and Mattie Belle Mason Matthews in Lillington, North Carolina.



He was the salutatorian of the Angier High School Class of 1955, followed by 20 years of honorable service in the United States Air Force, rising to the rank of Captain. Gerald held a Bachelor's Degree with Honors from Colorado State University, a Master's Degree from the Air Force Institute of Technology, and a Master's Degree from Wright State University, where he also taught computer science. After his military retirement, he held positions at Dayton Power & Light, Simutech, and NCR, where he worked until his "second retirement." In addition to various computer languages, Gerald taught himself 12 foreign languages. He was an avid learner, who loved to travel, meet people, play golf, sing, and tell stories. Gerald never met a stranger.



Gerald was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Kazumi Nagano Matthews. He is survived by his children Kathleen Nungesser (Mark) of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, Kevin Matthews (Michelle) of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, his grandchildren Chris Nungesser (Amber) of Charleston, South Carolina, and Lindsay Waters (Zach) of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, and his great-grandchildren Clark and Tyler Waters. He leaves behind his eight siblings, Edna Hobson, Pearl Bowman, Robert Matthews, Faye Blizzard, Linda Raye Seale, Clyde Matthews, Danny Matthews, and Ronnie Matthews.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Mount Pleasant Chapel, South Carolina. Memorial messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.jhenrystuhr.com

