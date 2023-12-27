Mathias, Dee Ann



Age 81, of Arcanum, OH, passed away on December 21, 2023 at Wayne Hospital in Greenville. She is preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Dorothy (Dowler) Ward. Dee was a member of Family of God Ministries in Arcanum. Dee was part of the Red Hats Society, Arcanum Garden Club and volunteered at Arcanum schools. She was very active in the local community. Dee is survived by her husband of 64 years, Richard Mathias; son, Matthew Mathias; grandchildren, Benjamin and Annabelle (AJ) Mathias; and sister-in-law, Julie Lintz (Jack). Visitation will be on Thursday, December 28, 2023, from 5-8 p.m. at the Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St. Arcanum, OH 45304. Funeral service will be on Friday, December 29, 2023, at Family of God Ministries in Arcanum at 10 a.m. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.



