Mathews, Samuel

Samuel Herbert Mathews Sr passed away peacefully in his home Friday, October 13th, 2023 in Tipp City, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents S. Arthur Mathews and Belulah Mathews (Allison) His brother Dean Mathews and sisters Mary Mathews-Wehunt and Elva Mathews-Yager. He is survived by his children Samantha Mathews-Dahling, Samuel H. Mathews Jr , former stepdaughter Tina Ceo and grandchildren Samuel Jayden Mathews, Elijah Blue Mathews and Emmilou Desiree Mathews. Sam Sr was an Airforce veteran and a master electrician with Daytons Local IBEW 82. He will always be remembered for his love for gardening and animals. A special Thank you to Edward C. Brooks and Sara B.Mathews for carrying out his wishes. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



