Massie Slaughter

Slaughter (Nalls), Massie D.
passed September 30, 2025. She is survived by loving family and friends. Visitation 10-11AM, Saturday, October 11, 2025 at Pleasant Green Baptist Church, 5301 Olive Rd, Trotwood OH. Funeral Service follows at 11AM. Interment West Memory Gardens.
Funeral Home Information
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH
45417
