Massie, Peggy

Age 85, died October 12, 2023. Peggy was a long-time resident of Dayton who worked at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base for more than 30 years. She was a graduate of Wright State University with a bachelor's degree in finance. Her career at the base covered a wide range of secretarial and financial disciplines related to aerospace medicine, foreign military sales, the B-2 bomber program, and the heavy lift C-17 transport/cargo aircraft. She was an avid tennis player and golf enthusiast and served as the president of the Twin Base 18-Hole Women's Golf League for four years. Other interests included interior decorating and music (both vocal and instrumental). Peggy was an accomplished vocalist and pianist and loved classical as well as contemporary, and modern music. She is survived by her husband, Lowell D. (David) Massie and granddaughter, Alexis Anne Massie Lanter and Alexis's Mom, Laura Lanter of Dayton. Peggy, who was born in the Ironton, Ohio area is also survived by sisters, Carolyn King-Higgins of Marietta, Georgia; Nancy Lynn King-Taylor of the Ironton Ohio area; a brother, Glendon Craig King of Boulder, Colorado predeceased Peggy. She is also survived by many nephews and nieces. She is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Charles A. King and Mrs. Anne Catherine King, and a son, Kevin L. Massie. Preparation for interment will be under the direction of Newcomer Funeral Home, Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek. Final disposition will be at David's Cemetery and Mausoleum in Dayton, Ohio. There will be no formal traditional viewing or funeral services due to health issues related to the Covid Virus and long distance travel that would be needed for family members. A celebration-of-life gathering of family members and close friends is planned for a future safe and convenient date. The focus of the Celebration will be on Peggy's many accomplishments in support of Aerospace Technology, old war stories as told by family members and close friends, as well as enjoyment of some of Peggy's favorite music. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Hospice of Davton.



