Massey, Donald Lee



Donald Lee Massey went to be with the Lord, February 7, 2025 surrounded by his family and his furry friends, Augie, Walker and Bo. He was employed by Farmall in Rock Island before and after his service in the Army. When Farmall closed he transferred in 1987 to the Springfield Ohio Navistar plant until his retirement in 2006. Don is survived by his wife, Joanne; daughter, Diana (Brian) Punch of Oak Harbor, Washington; sons, Brian Massey of Taylor Ridge, Illinois; Jonathan (Brooke) Massey of Cape Coral, Florida and Joshua (Daniele) Massey of Springfield, Ohio; grandsons Evan, Logan and Dalton Massey all of Springfield, Ohio; granddaughters, Madison and McKenzie Beeler of Springfield, Ohio; brothers, Jack (Rhonda) Massey of Reynolds, Illinois and WC (Dub) and wife Cindy Massey of Nichols, Iowa; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends; Bill Stewart, Dick Moroney and Stephen Wideke. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10  11 am Saturday, February 22, 2025 at the Wheelan Pressley Funeral Home in Milan, Illinois, Funeral services will follow at 11 am. Burial will be in Illinois City Cemetery, Illinois with luncheon to follow at the Illinois City Hall. Special thanks to Sherry Powell, caregiver and great friend and Dayton Hospice for their exceptional care of Don, especially Jamie, Hailey and Vonne for their help and guidance through this difficult journey. Local arrangements in care of Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. To leave condolences for the family, visit www.jacksonlytle.com or www.wheelanpressly.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com