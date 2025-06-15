Massey, Charlene

Massey (Drummond), Charlene

Massey, Charlene (nee Drummond), aged 75, passed away on Sunday, May 25, 2025. A Visitation will be held from 1:00pm-3:00pm on Sunday, June 22, 2025, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road, Kettering Ohio, 45429, followed by a Memorial Service at 3pm. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences, please visit www.routsong.com.

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/

