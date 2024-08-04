Mason, Ruth Laverne



Ruth Laverne Mason, age 80, of Dayton, formerly of Beavercreek, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2024. She was born August 2, 1943 to the late Clifford & Virgie (Norman) Stogdill in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa.



She will be missed and remembered by her loving husband Charles Mason of 61 years; children Bryan (Julia) Mason of Ottawa, OH, Robert (Michelle) Mason of West Milton, OH, Susan Wyatt of Dayton, OH; 10 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; siblings Ronald (Jeanne) Stogdill, Diana (Don) Gower, and Martene (Barney) Bishop.



Ruth was a past cafeteria helper at Beavercreek Schools, enjoyed painting and making crafts.



Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton. Online memories of Ruth may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.



