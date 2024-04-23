Mason, Melinda Sue
Melinda Sue Mason, 59, of Urbana passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 18, 2024 at her residence. Visitation will be held 11-1pm & 3-5pm on 4/25/24 in Oak Grove Mennonite Church, West Liberty, Ohio. Memorial Service will follow at 5pm. VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Vernon Funeral Home - Urbana
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH
43078
https://www.vernonfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral