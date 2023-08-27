Mason, Anne

Mason (Murdoch), Anne Cree



age 75, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on August 18, 2023. She was born on October 6, 1947 to the late Robert and Ida (Lynch) Murdoch. She worked at as registered nurse for most of her life. She enjoyed helping others, and she will be dearly missed. In addition to her parents, Anne was preceded in death by her brothers: Michael Murdoch, Robert Murdoch, and William Murdoch. She will be remembered by her daughters: Lorien Mason and Erin (Stephen) South; grandchildren: Thomas South and Kate South; her sister, Ellen Breitling; and numerous friends. Services for Anne will be held at a later date. Contributions in Anne's memory may be made to Friendship Village - Resident Library. To share a memory of Anne or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com