MaryLou Gridley

Gridley, MaryLou



age 98, of Dayton, passed away Monday, February 02, 2026. Family will greet friends Friday, February 13 from 10:00am-11:00am at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, with Funeral Services beginning at 11:00am at the funeral home. A luncheon will be held at the funeral home following services. A private family service will be held at Calvary Cemetery at a later time. For complete remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.



