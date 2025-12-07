Mary Whalen

WHALEN (Berghoff), Mary Jane "Ginny"



WHALEN, Mary Jane "Ginny" (Berghoff), age 101, of Dayton, OH entered heaven on December 5th, 2025. She passed peacefully at home, surrounded by family. She was born on June 1, 1924 – the only child of John A. and Mary (Ziehler) Berghoff of Fort Wayne, IN. Ginny was raised on the family farm, Covington Manor, and was homeschooled through eighth grade. She graduated from Central Catholic High School, and attended Rollins College in Winter Park, FL. At Rollins, Ginny was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority and the tennis team. She married Herbert E. Whalen, Jr. of Dayton, OH on June 29, 1946. Together, they built a home in Kettering, where they lovingly raised their four children. Ginny resided in the family home for the next 75 years. For 77 years, Ginny was a devoted parishioner of St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, member of the Legion of Mary, and President of the Dayton Curia - leading the Wednesday rosary service. She also volunteered bringing the Sacrament of Holy Communion for the Oaks of West Kettering residents weekly for 40 years. Ginny was an Honorary member of the Junior League of Dayton, and riding member and secretary of the Miami Valley Hunt. As an active supporter of the Marian Library at the University of Dayton, she was instrumental in the development of Crèches International. Ginny and Herb participated in the theatre group, Hamlets. Ginny loved horseback riding throughout her life; showing at the Dayton Horse Show as a Junior every summer. She also enjoyed playing tennis, reading, traveling, and playing the organ, harmonica, and drums. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 61 years, Herbert E. Whalen, Jr., and grandson, Jeffrey T. Kavanaugh. She is survived by her four children, Kathy (Jim) Kavanaugh, Michael (Elizabeth), Bill (Susan), and Herbert E. III "Hew" Whalen; nine grandchildren, James, Laura, Ashley (PhD), and John (MD) Kavanaugh; Patrick (Chantal), Joseph (Bettina), and Daniel Whalen; Adam Whalen and Colleen (Tom) Schumacher; great-grandchildren, Oliver and Max Whalen. A special thank you to Ginny's devoted team of caregivers-her grandsons James and Adam, along with Dianne, Fahimeh, Ruby, Judy, Lan, Jenny, Brenda, Ginger, and Sarah. Our family is forever grateful for their loving care. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 15th at 12:00pm at St. Albert the Great Church. Private family burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul, Therapeutic Riding Institute or Good Shepherd Ministries. Send condolences to the family by signing the guestbook at www.routsong.com



