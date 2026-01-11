Mary Wagner

WAGNER, Mary Elizabeth
Mary Elizabeth Wagner, age 76, of Centerville, passed away unexpectedly on January 3, 2026. Visitation Wednesday, January 14 from 9:30-10:30am in the WESTBROCK FUNERAL HOME- KETTERING, 5980 BIGGER RD. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00am at Church of the Incarnation. Mary will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery. Her complete tribute may be viewed by visiting www.westbrockfuneralhome.com.
Funeral Home Information
Westbrock Funeral Home
5980 Bigger Road
Dayton, OH
45440