Mary, SMITH

SMITH, Mary Ann



Age 80, of Centerville, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. She was born in Dayton to the late, Joseph and Stella (Chorazewicz) Domansky. Also preceding her in death is her husband, Joseph W. Smith; son, Dr. Joseph M. Smith; brothers, Raymond and Edward Domansky. Mary Ann is survived by her children, Kathy (Rick) Cherubini, Michael



(Patti) Smith; daughter-in-law, Nicky Smith; grandchildren, Kaley, Alexander, Ashley, Joseph, Eric, Megan and Matthew; brother, John (Wanda) Domansky and many lifelong friends including the church gang. Mary Ann was a graduate of Belmont High School and the University of Dayton, where she met her husband. While she loved her job teaching 2nd graders at St. Charles Borromeo, her favorite role was being a mother and a grandmother. Her kids and grandkids were her world and she loved attending their



various events. She will be sorely missed by all of the lives she touched. Friends and family may visit from 4-7pm on



Monday, May 9 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd., Kettering. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 am on Tuesday at Church of the Incarnation, Centerville. Mary will then be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Hospice of Dayton or PanCan.org for pancreatic cancer research.

