MARY, SHULL

SHULL, Mary Ruth



Mrs. Mary Ruth Shull, age 82 of Beverly Hills, Florida, died Tuesday, October 5, 2021, in Lecanto, FL. Mary Ruth was born June 19, 1939, in Hamilton, OH, daughter of Andrew and Ada (Coyle) Winkler. She was employed with Cincinnati Bell as a Telephone operator, and she later worked as a warehouse store keeper. In 1996 Mary Ruth moved to Beverly Hills, Florida, from Monroe, OH. She was known to be fastidious with her home and enjoyed attending country music concerts. Mary Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, siblings: Daniel, Milton, James, Russell, John and Andrew Winkler, sisters: Wanda Kaye and Jean Brooks and grandchild, Eric Hampton. She is survived by husband, LT Shull of Beverly Hills, FL, son, Rusty E. Hampton and his wife Terry of Union, KY, daughter, Vicki L. Kays and her husband Frank of Columbia, TN, grandson, Blake Hampton of OK, step-daughter, Brenda S. Truett and her husband Steve of Hamilton, OH, along with two step-grandsons, Evan and Alan. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are by the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.

