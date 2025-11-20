Mary Rider

Rider, Mary T.



RIDER, Mary T., age 84, of Spring Valley, passed away on Sunday, November 9, 2025, in Cleveland.



Mary Theresa Rider, nee Gribbins, was born in Trenton, New Jersey, on April 13, 1941. After graduating from Cathedral High School, Mary earned her Registered Nursing License at St. Peter's Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ. She married her husband Jake (1941-2021) in 1963, and together they started a family.



After several moves, Mary and Jake settled in Dayton, Ohio, in 1973, where they spent their lives raising five children and making many friends along the way. Mary and Jake always reserved Sunday for family. They spent summers picnicking at the Dunsinane Swim Club and often ventured to Hidden Valley Fruit Farm to pick apples.



Originally from the East Coast, the Riders became close friends with several other families who shared similar roots, calling themselves the "Camping Group". The group enjoyed adventures, mainly at Cowan Lake, and remained extremely close throughout their lives. They may have been the early inventors of what is now called "Friendsgiving", hosting an annual celebration at Camp Kern the week before Thanksgiving for many years. Thanksgiving remains a special holiday for the Rider family, upheld by many traditions like this one that have grown and continue on today. For Mary and Jake, holidays were always spent with friends and family and Christmas was no different. What started as a few families gathering after Christmas Eve Mass grew into legendary Christmas Eve parties with the people they loved.



In 1978, as her youngest child started school, Mary went back to school herself. She earned a master's degree in Public Health Education and wanted to contribute her talents where they could make the biggest impact. She worked as a nurse for over 21 years with the Dayton City School system.



After retiring in 2001, Mary and Jake traveled around the world. Together, they visited Ireland, Bermuda, and many European destinations. They also explored numerous Caribbean islands, often chartering sailboats with friends.



Loyal, practical, funny, and entertaining, Mary was elegant and highly valued her time with the people she loved. She enjoyed shopping, especially during Downtown Dayton Days, and appreciated the beauty of antiques, frequently scouting for them with her husband.



Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Jake; her son, John Jacob Rider; her parents, J. Joseph and Mary S. Gribbins; and her brother, Joseph Gribbins. She is survived by four children: Kevin Rider, Jill (Tom) Lisy, Amy (Hector) Ingram, and Michael (Carrie) Rider; 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law Ethel May Gribbins and Helen Rider Aneskewich, along with many friends who were as close as her immediate family.



The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 PM on Friday, November 21, at Conner & Koch Funeral Home in Bellbrook. A memorial Mass will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, November 22, at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Xenia, immediately followed by inurnment and a service at Spring Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Spring Valley Tree Committee, PO Box 152, Spring Valley, Ohio 45370. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.connerandkoch.com.



