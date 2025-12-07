Mary Reffner

Reffner (Wilt), Mary Kathryn



Mary Kathryn Wilt Reffner of Dayton, OH passed away on November 28, 2025 at Kingston Nursing Home in Miamisburg, OH. She was born on September 16, 1937 in Duncansville, PA to Klyne and Mary (Kirkham) Wilt. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters (Lois Price Otto and Joyce Wilt) and her Aunt Ruth (Kirkham). Her beloved Boston Terrier, Maggie, died last year. She graduated in 1955 from Hollidaysburg High School. She is survived by her four children, son Stephen and husband Tom of Dayton; daughter Adriene Bortz and husband John of Owings, MD; daughter Susan Reffner of Miamisburg, OH; daughter Kathleen Day and husband Drew of Rock Hill, SC. She leaves behind eight grandchildren: Ethan (Kira) Little; Becca Day; Connor (Fiancée, Fiona) Bortz; Kayla (Eric) McCrossin; Erin (Brock) Holder; Evan (Kara) Bortz; Lorna Day and Nicole Bettinger. She had eight great grandchildren. A nephew, John Price (Stephanie), niece, Yvonne Haire (Ken). Two life-long friends, Betty McDonough, Kathleen Shutt and cousin Sis Kirkham, all of Duncansville, PA. She was formerly married to Wayne Reffner. Mary worked till retirement at the Dayton Board of Education in the position of school secretary at Washington and Orville Wright Elementary schools. After retirement, she spent time traveling with her long-time companion, Kent Ritchie of Newry, PA visiting family and friends. Mary was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Dayton, OH. The family would like to thank the staff of Kingston of Miamisburg Nursing Home and VITAS Hospice for their support and care of their mother with special thanks to Pastor Kevin, nurse Kayla and nurse Laura. A celebration of Mary's life will be held on Saturday, December 13, 2025. Family will receive friends from 2:00 – 3:00 pm with service to follow at 3:00 pm at Faith Lutheran Church. 3315 Martel Drive, Dayton 45420. A second celebration of Mary's life will be held in Duncansville, PA after the New Year. Mary will be buried in her family plot at Carson Valley Cemetery in Duncansville, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to your charity of choice. Mary's kindness, laughter, and unwavering love will be cherished forever.



