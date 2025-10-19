Mary Majors

MAJORS, (McCormick), Mary Carol



MAJORS, Mary Carol, age 84, of Middletown, Ohio, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, October 9, 2025 at her residence. Preceding her in death was her husband, Bracy Majors. Visitation will be on Saturday, October 25, 2025 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Yankee Road First Church of God, 3029 Yankee Road, Middletown, Ohio 45044, followed by services at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Kevin Collins, officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Yankee Road First Church of God, 3029 Yankee Road, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Her complete obituary may be seen and condolences sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



