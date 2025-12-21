Mary Madden

Madden, Mary K.



Mary K. Madden, age 80, of Centerville, Ohio passed away on December 3, 2025, at Hospice of Dayton. Mary was born in Kettering, Ohio on May 6, 1945, and lived a life marked by service, creativity, and dedication to her community. She was deeply involved in Optimist International, serving as a 27-year member of the Centerville Noon Optimist Club. She was a charter member of the Greene Optimist Club and South Metro Optimist Club. Mary also served as President of the South Metro Optimist Club from 1994 to 1995, reflecting her leadership and commitment to youth and community service. She worked for the Centerville City Schools and was the owner of Creative Color Photography, where she combined her artistic talent with a professional eye. Mary attended Chaminade Julienne, an experience that helped shape her values and lifelong relationships. Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Joseph H. Madden; her daughter Kathy Mangold; and her parents, Loretta Steuer and Bud Steuer. She is survived by her son, John G. Fischer; her brother, Rick Steuer; and many extended family members, friends, and fellow Optimists who will remember her with love and gratitude. Mary will be remembered for her creativity, leadership, and the lasting impact she made through decades of service and kindness. A Celebration of Life will be held at Tobias Funeral Home – Far Hills Chapel after the first of the year. Additional details will be shared later once details are known about the service. Memorial contributions in Mary's name may be made to the Centerville Optimist Club https://centervillenoonoptimist.com/donate



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com