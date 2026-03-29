Mary Hutson

Hutson (Parrott), Mary Sue Cora Lee



Mary Sue passed away quietly Tuesday afternoon Tuesday March 24, 2026. She is survived by son Dennis Hutson of Kettering, granddaughter Lauren (Jason) Maddox of Miamisburg, and grandson Camron (Dr. Esther Hwang) Simmons of Centerville. Sister Marcy Nicole (John, deceased) Lay of Knoxville and many nieces and nephews including 2 very special nieces Kimberly (William) Ryan of Jacksboro, and Sonja Kim-Yvette Motter of Knoxville. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 70 years Floyd Hutson, parents George Washington Parrott and Olivia (nee' Pierce) Parrott, brothers Norris Parrott, Roy Gene (Mildred) Parrott, and John C. (Glenda) Parrott and sisters Jewel Hensley and JoAnn (Edgar) Sexton. Mary Sue and Floyd spent almost 30 years six months a year in Clearwater, Florida playing golf, fishing, and the same outreach ministries as they had in Ohio. The receiving of family and friends will be held at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Rocky Top, Tennessee Saturday April 4, 2026 from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm with the service following at 12:00 pm with the interment at Oak Grove Cemetery Campbell County, Tennessee. Trusted care by Tobias Funeral Home Centerville, Ohio and Hatmaker Funeral Home Rocky Top, Tennessee



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