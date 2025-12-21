Gray, Mary Jeanne Newman



Mary Jeanne Newman Gray, age 72, passed peacefully on December 10, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio.



Jeanne was the eldest child of Thomas and Suzanne Newman, born in Lancashire, England. Attending Precious Blood School followed by West Carrollton High School.



Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Suzanne Newman. She is survived by her sisters Karen Newman and Linda Brelsford (Jeff); her brother Mike Newman; her niece Melinda Peffer and family; and many extended family members. She will be deeply missed.



At Jeanne's request, there will be no funeral services. Remembrances shared on the Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home website.



