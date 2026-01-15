Mary Engle

Engle, Mary L.



Mary L. Engle age 86 of Hamilton passed away on Monday January 12, 2026. She was born on July 16, 1939 in Bell County, KY the daughter of the late Tipton and Hazel (nee Irwin) Sutton. She was married to John Engle for 64 years and he preceded her in death in 2023. Mary is survived by two children Brenda (David) Bright and Melinda (Tim) Mintkenbaugh; five grandchildren Jonathan (fiancé Brandy Cooper) Bright, Ashley (Aaron) Lisk, Joshua (Abigail) Mintkenbaugh, Jacob Mintkenbaugh, and Jonah (Sadie) Mintkenbaugh; sixteen great grandchildren; one brother Basil (Connie) Sutton; one brother-in-law Ronnie Roberts; sister-in-law Lena Sutton; two former daughters in law Kristen Proffitt and Rachel Orme. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family, and close friends. Mary was also preceded in death by five siblings Delores (David) Daniels, Thomas Sutton, Donald Sutton, Betty (Ray) Burchett, and Janet Roberts; one brother-in-law Homer England. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Visitation will be on Tuesday January 20, 2026 at Southland Baptist Church 2485 Springdale Rd Cincinnati 45231 from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral at 12:00PM with Pastor James Love officiating. Burial to follow in Arlington Memorial Gardens. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the staff at Jamestowne Inpatient & Outpatient Therapy Center, Berkley Square, and Hospice of Cincinnati for their kind and compassionate care they showed to Mrs. Engle and the family.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com