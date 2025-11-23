Mary Dennis

Dennis (McIntire), Mary Jane



Mary Jane Dennis, born January 20, 1944, died November 19, 2025 surrounded by loving family members. Her death was the result of complications from a serious fall. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sebastian Dennis of South Charleston, her parents, Dr. & Mrs. Cecil D. McIntire of South Charleston, and her sister, Dr. Sarah McIntire, Ph.D. of Denton, Texas. She is survived by her sons, Jeremy Litteral of Fairborn, and Joseph Hamilton of South Charleston, her granddaughter, Esther Litteral of Fairborn, and brother, James (Barbara) McIntire of Holmes Beach, FL. She was a graduate of Southeastern High School; received a Bachelor's Degree from Miami University, Oxford, OH, and a Master's Degree from Wright State University, Dayton, OH. Mary taught first grade at Miami View Elementary School for more than 25 years. She felt keenly the responsibility to give her students a good start in school. She taught more than 1000 students during her career and enjoyed staying in touch with them thereafter. She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in South Charleston and was a generous supporter of its youth activities program. She was an avid ballroom dancer in retirement and enjoyed reading mysteries, antiquing, and lunches and evenings with her many friends. The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the physicians and nurses of the Intensive Care Unit at Miami Valley Hospital. There will be a private interment service for family at Calvary Cemetery, Springfield, OH. A public memorial service will be held at a later date, to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, South Charleston or the South Charleston Community Club Scholarship Fund in Mary's honor.





