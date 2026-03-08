Mary Baire

Baire (Carnes), Mary Carol



Remembering our beloved matriarch, Mary Carol Baire (Carnes), 78, who quietly passed away on February 26, 2026, in Palm Bay, FL.



Born April 3, 1947, in Madison, WV, to Lloyd Carnes and Minnie Hager as their only child, Mamaw Carol spent her life caring for her family and friends as a beautiful, loving, and comforting woman until the very end. She is preceded in death by her parents and daughter-in-law, Dawn.



Mamaw Carol is survived by her children, Jack and Nichole, grandchildren, Adam, Daisy, Abigail, Corey, Ashley, Alesha, Chelsea, and Sarah, great-grandchildren, Tylan, Alexander, Jackson, Owen, and Liam, along with many extended family members, friends, and co-workers.



Mamaw Carol loved to cook, read, and spend time with family. Anyone that met her absolutely adored her, as she had a way of lighting up the room with her infectious smile and sense of humor. She never met a stranger and always gave the best hugs. The world she built around her will never be the same now that she is gone; however, the memories and affection that she gave will live on through those that knew and loved being in her orbit.



Even though we have to say goodbye, Mamaw Carol's memory will never fade, and her stories will be cherished forever.



A celebration of life will be planned later with family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Mamaw Carol's name to either Lions Club International or to her local church, Church on the Rock in Melbourne, FL.







