Mary Andrus

Andrus (Circle), Mary Lou



Mary Lou (Circle) Andrus, 82, of Springfield, passed away at Forest Glen on Saturday morning, March 21, 2026. She was born in Champaign County on June 16, 1943, the daughter of the late Robert L. and Ada L. (Shaffer) Circle.



For many years, Mary provided hands-on care for children and later, for the elderly. She was a devoted member of North Hampton Community Church, where she taught Sunday school, sang in the choir and helped with their Bible school.



Mary is survived by her children, Nicia (David) Cook and Bill (Jennifer) Andrus; grandchildren, Lindsay (Doug) Baver, Ryan Ayres, Kristin Swader, and Sara (Jacob) Sidell; and great grandchildren, Gannon, Julianne and Reed Baver, JJ and Tyler Swader, and Lucia Childers. Also surviving is her sister, Ruth (Phil) Kirby; many nieces and nephews; a dear friend, Sara Levesque; special niece and caregiver, Julie Ayres; and sister-in-law, Donna Circle. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Andrus in 2019; brothers, David and Dan Circle; and great granddaughter, Mary Elizabeth.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Mary's funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in North Hampton Community Church with Pastor Jim Welch presiding. Burial will be in Lawrenceville Cemetery.



The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of Cherish Hospice and Forest Glen for their devoted care. Memorial contributions may be made to North Hampton Community Church or the Breast Cancer Endowment Fund of Clark County. Online expressions of sympathy and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





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