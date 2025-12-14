Marvin Kuns

Kuns, Marvin Ray



KUNS, Marvin Ray 96, of Dayton, passed away Sunday December 7th, 2025. Marvin was born in Dayton on August 21, 1929, to the late Earl and Francis Kuns.



He was no stranger to hard work starting from a young age and being one of 12 children. In his early years he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, was a manager at Kroger at the age of 17, and served in the Army during the Korean War.



Marvin owned Kuns Printing Company and Inventory Management Systems for over 30 years. He was the past Master of John Cissna Masonic lodge and was active in a number of extended Masonic organizations.



He was the Chairman of the Newfields Community Authority and was the driving force behind the creation of Larchtree Golf Club, taking the concept from inspiration to eventual reality when it opened in 1971.



Marvin was a member and past President of Miami Valley Golf Club. An avid golfer, participating in many charity events, Pro Ams and the Evans Scholarship program where he was a lifetime member. He was a lifelong Buckeye fan and enjoyed betting and cheering for his Ohio State Buckeyes with his weekly Friday Treasure Island lunch group.



Marvin is survived by his loving wife of 48 years Karen-lee Kuns; his children Sally Stone, Mark (Rebecca) Kuns, and Paige (Luke) Smith; grandchildren Michelle, Adrienne, Jenny, Robert, Victoria, and Everly; great grandchildren and special nephew Thomas Kenney III, along with many other cherished nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his parents, 8 sisters, 3 brothers, and his daughter Barbara Dehart.



A Visitation will be held 4-6PM Wednesday December 17, 2025 at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton OH 45415.A Service will begin at 6PM to honor Marvin, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Shriner's Children Hospital or Evans Scholarship Fund. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



