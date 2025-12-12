Marvin Curry

Curry, Marvin



Marvin "Chief" Curry, age 92, passed away peacefully on December 8, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio. Born on July 2, 1933, in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, Marvin lived a long and purposeful life devoted to service and education. After serving honorably in the U.S. Army while stationed in Berlin, Germany, Marvin pursued higher education with determination. He earned a Master's degree in Counseling from Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio, which became the cornerstone of his impactful career in education. Marvin began his professional journey as a History and Civics teacher for Tecumseh Schools, where he inspired students with his dedication to learning and civic responsibility. He later became a guidance counselor, offering thoughtful academic and personal support to countless students. His calm demeanor and steady presence left a lasting impression on those he mentored. Outside the classroom, Marvin embraced an active lifestyle. He was an avid golfer who enjoyed time on the course, a devoted fisherman who found peace by the water, and a basketball enthusiast who took joy in both playing and watching the game. Marvin is lovingly remembered by his wife of 70 years, Joyce Curry; son Kimball Curry (Ann); daughter Kristin Frounfelker (Frank); and grandchildren Zachary and Nicole Curry. His legacy lives on through them and through all whose lives he touched with wisdom and kindness. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 15th, from 11 am to 1 pm, with the service to honor Marvin's life to follow at 1 pm, all at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, New Carlisle, Ohio; burial to follow at New Carlisle Cemetery. May his memory bring comfort to those who knew him and serve as a lasting reminder of a life well lived. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com.





